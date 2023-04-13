Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. American National Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

