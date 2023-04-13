Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,925 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $92.93 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $94.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.