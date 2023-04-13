22,754 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Acquired by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 151,765 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

