Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lowered by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,280 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $41,129,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $2,591,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.33 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

