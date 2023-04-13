Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,331 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,788 shares of company stock worth $6,451,329. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $51.11 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

