Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.