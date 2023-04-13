Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MRK stock opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
