Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,080 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $290.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.45.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

