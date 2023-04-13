Summit Global Investments Has $1.56 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 638.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LANC opened at $201.11 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.