Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,482,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

