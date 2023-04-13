Summit Global Investments Invests $1.42 Million in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,454,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

OGS opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

