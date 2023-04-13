9,347 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

