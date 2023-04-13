China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 211 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sanofi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.