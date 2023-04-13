Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 664.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

