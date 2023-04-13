China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $182,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

