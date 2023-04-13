Balentine LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.68.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

