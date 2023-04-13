China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 791,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 320,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,368,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Royalty Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ RPRX opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Royalty Pharma Profile
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
