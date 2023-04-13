Balentine LLC Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.