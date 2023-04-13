Balentine LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPVU. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 884.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 388,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 259,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.87 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

