Balentine LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 185,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 97,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.81. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

