Balentine LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE STT opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

