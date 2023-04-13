Balentine LLC Raises Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,578 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

