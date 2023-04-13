Balentine LLC Sells 4,076 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4 %

ED opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

