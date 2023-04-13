Balentine LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Read More

