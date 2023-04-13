Balentine LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.