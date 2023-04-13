Balentine LLC Acquires 4,641 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.32 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

