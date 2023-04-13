Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

