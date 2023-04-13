Balentine LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

EMR stock opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

