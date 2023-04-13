Balentine LLC Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

