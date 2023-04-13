Balentine LLC Sells 95 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $532.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.97. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.12.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

