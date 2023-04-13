Summit Global Investments Sells 370 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.09% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,850,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,448 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

