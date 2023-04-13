KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,312 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.6 %

KEY stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.