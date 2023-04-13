Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tronox worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Tronox Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.