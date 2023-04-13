Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 549 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.60. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

