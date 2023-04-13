iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 198.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 333.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYH opened at $281.89 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $295.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.