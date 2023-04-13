IFG Advisory LLC Buys 15,290 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 233.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

SBUX opened at $105.60 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

