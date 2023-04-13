IFG Advisory LLC Buys 21,931 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Barclays cut their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

