IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $110.75 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $127.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.