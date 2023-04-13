Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000.

IYJ opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

