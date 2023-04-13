Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

