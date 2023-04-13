Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $401,000 Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $45.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

