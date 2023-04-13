Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 314,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Baxter International worth $77,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Motco raised its stake in Baxter International by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $78.80.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,220 shares of company stock worth $2,960,502. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

