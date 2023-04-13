Foundry Partners LLC Sells 577 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $212.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $216.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $60,716,831 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

