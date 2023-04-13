Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 2.3 %

OII stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.28. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also

