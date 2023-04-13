Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:GHL opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

