Americana Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $224.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $251.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.30. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.