Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 1,140,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 935,442 shares.The stock last traded at $19.66 and had previously closed at $19.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

