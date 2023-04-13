Versor Investments LP Sells 4,989 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.29 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

