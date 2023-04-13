Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $655.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

