Versor Investments LP Sells 8,130 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,611 shares of company stock worth $15,627,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.1 %

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.74 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.